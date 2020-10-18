Letter to the editor: Josh Blanchard is a great choice for Summit County

I have gotten to know Josh Blanchard through our mutual work serving on the board of Growing Together, a nonprofit organization. Growing Together’s mission is to break down barriers by providing culturally appropriate tools and opportunities to engage, integrate, value and empower immigrants and their children in the community. We offer culturally appropriate experiences through art, education and leadership development in Summit County.

Josh offers experience, resources, and connection to Summit County families with an authentic approach for the needs of our community. His diverse professional experience in nonprofits, the school district, small business and resort business is an asset to the role of county commissioner. This also enriches his network of resources. Additionally, his family, having an elementary-aged scholar and a partner on the board of education, connects him personally to our schools, families, and community leadership.

Josh is a listener. He listens wholeheartedly and diplomatically to learn and understand before jumping to solutions. He is open to hearing the varying needs of a diverse population and not afraid to tackle them head on. He is a change agent who takes action. Josh is a leader and innovator in understanding the challenges from real life stories, not just stories heard around a board room. He brings the voices of community members and stakeholders to the table where decisions are made. For these reasons, I support Josh Blanchard for Summit County commissioner.