Letter to the editor: Kim McGahey will put people first, not politics

Kim McGahey clearly said, “I think if we continue to put the people first, then the decisions are made in the right way.” This overarching theme is of utmost importance for us, the people. Kim will put us first by protecting our constitutional rights. He trusts the people of his community to make good decisions for themselves, and I appreciate that. Freedom has made this country the greatest land in the world, and we need people like Kim McGahey in office to help protect our individual freedoms.

Our workforce and our health are the biggest issues we face today. People need to work, and without an open economy, we quickly tank. Summit County runs on tourism, and we have felt the effects of being shut down. Kim has clearly demonstrated his wisdom in that the economy and people’s health do not need to be mutually exclusive as some would like you to believe. Kim follows the science, not politics. With Kim’s leadership, the vulnerable population will be protected, and the rest of the population will do what we have always done: go to work, school, play, worship etc. This is not irresponsible (again, as some would want you to think); this is what we have always done! We do not shut down during flu season, we are smart individuals who make educated decisions on our own health (like washing our hands and covering our coughs so we stay well).

We need a leader who cares for the people and not for the politics!