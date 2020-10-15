Letter to the editor: Knopf’s attack on Butler is unfounded and uncalled for

In a recent commentary, Susan Knopf implied that a member of Silverthorne’s Town Council was paid off to approve Summit Sky Ranch.

Do you think the word “implies” releases her from being held accountable?

To say that public concerns and requests (sorry, “concessions” is the wrong term) were ignored is off base. In good faith and shared costs, the developer of Summit Sky Ranch and the town negotiated to build a low-density single-family community that includes a park, green field, dog park, public restrooms and public trail system. The developer held a public presentation, the same process today, where neighbors’ input and criticism is welcomed by the town council and committees, as well as the developer, which many times changes the development for the community’s betterment.

Her attack of Bruce Butler is unfounded and uncalled for. Butler’s mayoral tenure comprises nurturing influential and robust community committees, including sports, arts, Silvana’s Garden and the Economic Development Advisory Committee.

Members of the committee started the vision for the Silverthorne Theater after being approached by retired Lake Dillon Theatre Company board members who wanted a positive change in location, and who saw the opportunity to join Silverthorne’s Town Center development. They saw the arts as a significant attraction, and recieved the council’s unanimous support, along with the support of the mayor and Lake Dillon Theatre Company board. The process was defined as a public/private partnership. Butler was mayor at the time.

All the candidates echo the same goals: family health, quality education, affordable housing, cost of health insurance reduction, and a county economic advisory committee’s formation. The most successful economic development committee in the region is Silverthorne’s. The overseeing mayors, Lou Del Piccolo, Bruce Butler and Ann-Marie Sandquist, make it work.

To quote from Knopf’s column, “As Summit County grows and changes, we need commissioners who are out there working for the people and changing needs of our community.” Add solid governing experience and success stories like Bruce’s.