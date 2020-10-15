Letter to the editor: Knopf’s slander doesn’t reflect Butler’s character

I am a mild-mannered person who listens to and reads things even made by those with whom I might disagree. When I write articles, I make an outline and re-visit the context and words frequently before sending them.

In her “For the Record” column in Friday’s Summit Daily News, Ms. Knopf made numerous slanderous statements about a very experienced, good and caring person (Bruce Butler) as well as many people in the town’s council, staff, planning, Economic Development Advisory Committee, etc. who donate their time and serve that community.

For the record, the Silverthorne Economic Development Advisory Committee was formed in the mid 2000s to promote sensible growth and eventually create a downtown. It was the committee that first recommended the town talk with the Lake Dillon Theatre people to offer them a home when they were still in Dillon and about to lose their venue. Bruce Butler and many others were all integral parts in this.

While I feel that Josh Blanchard is a nice person, he is not the visionary that created the Performing Arts Center here. The expense associated with the center ballooned so much under him that the town had to massively increase funding to make it become a reality. He is not the person we need as our District 3 county board member.

While she is entitled to her opinions on county commissioner candidates, one can’t help but notice that her selections are all Democratic nominees. How narrow-minded is that? District 3 has not been well served by an all-Democratic board these past 12+ years.

The first thing she should do is to apologize to those of us here in Silverthorne who unselfishly serve this community. The next thing she should do is open her mind to candidates who show proven experience, leadership and results instead of straight party affiliation.