Letter to the editor: Rental hotline costs a lot, and no one knows the number

Do you know the Short-Term Helper Hotline number for Summit County? Are you bothered by noise, parking or trash from the house next door that rents short term? How do you solve the problem? Who do you call?

Last June the county passed short-term rental rules and regulations with a license fee of $150 in our unincorporated county. We followed Breck, Frisco, Silverthorne and Dillon with different regulations and different license fees. But we all had a common denominator, STR Helper. A company offered this new software program that was sold to the entire county to solve all problems associated with short-term rentals, and everyone took the bait!

As of this past June, 3,764 sort-term rental permits exist in unincorporated Summit County. That means that over $560,000 was collected. I am sure the majority of that amount was collected in Keystone and Copper, two resorts that have been operating for 30+ years as communities designed for short-term rentals with homeowners associations that maintain stricter rules and safety regulations than the county. Imagine how much was collected in the four towns, another $500K possibly? Do you know how that huge amount of money was expensed? And in retrospect, was a short-term rental program really necessary?

We are possibly talking about a million dollars collected to introduce a hotline for which no one knows the number!

And guess what, the annual renewal fees are now being collected for 2020.