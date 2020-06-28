Letter to the editor: Shame on local law enforcement leadership
Dillon
In these past few weeks local law enforcement leadership have revealed what their true priorities are during these racially divisive times. Instead of humility and contrition they have shown personal grievance and outrage at the fact that their institutions, at a state and national level, have come under scrutiny. They are offended that their oaths to protect and serve cannot be trusted enough without the need for accountability like body cameras; I’m offended that they even think they should be afforded any trust when time and time again we are shown the brutality of a systemically racist profession. Where was this coordinated and collective concern when Zackary Dean Moffitt died in their jail? The officers that booked him and his jailers went home alive that night. So spare me the tears. You signed up for your supposed “blue life.” About time you were forced to own it with accountability and integrity. For once.
