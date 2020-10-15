Letter to the editor: Sheriff deserves praise for standing up to school board

Kudos to you Sheriff FitzSimons for standing up for your profession and the rule of law. In particular, for referring us to, the Summit School District’s statement on racial equity. I urge parents of current students to read it. Pay special attention to its faulting the legal authorities in Louisville Kentucky, for not “charging the officers” in the Breonna Taylor shooting. After reading it, I fully understand the Sheriff’s very constrained outrage.

The statement is based on “critical race theory,” given its reference to the U.S. being a racist society, “for 400 years.” That is a gross exaggeration if not an outright lie. I’m thankful that my kids got through the local schools, before the school board got “woke.”

I stand with the Sheriff.