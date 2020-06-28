Letter to the editor: Summit County visitors need gentle reminders

I am a Frisco resident, and I have to say that overall the Main Street Promenade seems to be a success. It gives summer a sense of normalcy that has not been present most places lately. What is NOT successful is the hoards of mask-less, clueless weekend visitors who do not have any concept of social distancing as they travel in sidewalk occupying packs of six or eight. They rarely think to yield their territory to masked folks trying to distance and to walk in the opposite direction. I am afraid they will turn our recovering mountain community into a Covid-raging Texas, Florida or Arizona with their carelessness.

Perhaps we need more reminders… even signage… that distancing and mask wearing are CARING for others, and CARING to preserve the little bit of Paradise we are enjoying this day. And if we don’t all remain CAREful it will go away again.

The pandemic is not over yet!