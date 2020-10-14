Letter to the editor: Susan Knopf needs to apologize immediately

Politics is a hardball sport, so it’s no surprise that left-wing columnist Susan Knopf endorses the Democrat ticket for county commissioner. Ms. Knopf’s objective in writing her column is to push an agenda and advocate for candidates she feels will advance liberal causes. For Ms. Knopf, it is all about the outcome, so who she smears in the process doesn’t really matter. These baseless partisan attacks are exactly what people are sick and tired of and why I am running as an independent candidate for District 3 County Commissioner.

I will press forward despite her libelous allegations dating back to my time as mayor of Silverthorne. However, I will not tolerate her outrageous attack on the character and conduct of the other Silverthorne Town Council members serving at the time and Silverthorne’s outstanding town management and Community Development staff. Ms. Knopf, you owe every one of these good people an apology for suggesting they engaged in, or were party to, “criminally actionable” conduct. Shame on you!

Regarding the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center and the Lake Dillon Theater, it was a pleasure to work with the Lake Dillon Theater Company Board and staff. I consider the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center a great win for the community, and it is a prime example of the win-win partnerships I love to create. Make no mistake, there would be no theater in Silverthorne without the efforts of the Mayor, the Town Council, our Economic Development Advisory Committee, and the very dedicated Silverthorne professional staff—all the very same people you just accused of engaging in “pay to play” criminal conduct! Summit County is thankfully still a very close community. I realize you are a relative newcomer, Ms. Knopf, but I would counsel you to choose your words more carefully in the future.