Letter to the editor: Tamara Pogue is a leader with a proven track record

Tamara Pogue is a data-driven leader with a proven track record of transforming information into actionable solutions that improve the everyday lives of Summit County citizens. My family has been fortunate to benefit from her innovations in childcare access and healthcare navigation at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, and I believe she is uniquely qualified to do what’s best for Summit County as commissioner.

Pogue understands what it takes to make it in Summit County. It’s tough, especially now. As a fellow working mom, I’ve been in Zoom meetings where she delivers powerful insights into developing efficient systems-based support for our workforce, all while juggling her twins’ kindergarten education. Pogue has an impressive knowledge of local economic trends and the impact those forces have on families. I trust her tireless work ethic, solid judgment and influential voice to ensure the health of our community through this pandemic.

Tamara Pogue is a master community organizer capable of bringing together divergent points of view to solve a common problem. The programs she helped launch as a nonprofit executive, from Building Hope to the Peak Health Alliance, are evidence of this. Relationships determine results, and the extensive network of partners Pogue has developed over the course of her successful career can help Summit County leverage every penny of state and federal resources to support business and ensure a sound social infrastructure.

We need strong leadership now more than ever, and Tamara Pogue’s mighty commitment to the diverse people of Summit County can provide that. Vote Pogue for Summit County