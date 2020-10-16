Letter to the editor: Tamara Pogue is more than qualified to be county commissioner

We have an opportunity to elect an outstanding candidate for county commissioner in District 2. Someone who has lead this community, forged alliances and solved problems while earning the respect and confidence of our leaders and citizens. It is an honor and privilege to endorse Tamara Pogue.

Tamara led the Family & Intercultural Resource Center for 10 years. Her latest accomplishment, Peak Health Alliance, has led to a change in state law to create local, affordable healthcare options available in every community.

Our county commissioners are faced with difficult decisions. We are at the precipice of a new normal as we face a health and economic crisis. Our community needs the best leadership we can deliver. We can’t afford to elect someone we merely like, who we think will do a good job. We must elect the very best, a proven leader.

As sheriff, I fully realize how much these past months have changed our community. Leadership requires integrity, grit and a deep knowledge of what our workforce and businesses need. Tamara has the skills, community standing and knowledge to lead our community through tough times.

In each of her leadership positions Tamara has faced tough issues, finding solutions that meet the community’s needs, and does it on a budget. She has reduced health insurance costs when no one thought we could. She has helped improve our mental health system with more providers and better access. She maintains vital relationships to leverage state and federal funds to help Summit continue to recover from the COVID-19 crisis. She’s a strong independent voice well-known throughout Summit County.

Join me in supporting Tamara because the times require the strongest candidate possible. I am asking you to hear my commitment for the future of our county and vote Tamara Pogue for county commissioner.