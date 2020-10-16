Letter to the editor: Tell the Dillon Town Council not to extend Ice Castles contract

On Tuesday, the Dillon Town Council is making a decision on a five-year agreement to move Ice Castles to the north side of Town Park. If you care about the park, the traffic issues, neighborhood impacts — now is the time to take action.

Send your email to the following people by Monday: Mayor Carolyn Skowyra, Town Manager Nathan Johnson and the six town council members — Brad Bailey, Jennifer Barchers, Kyle Hendricks, Renee Imamura, Karen Kaminski and Steven Milroy.

Write a personal email — please no template letters. Just put a couple sentences in the email stating:

Why you oppose the Ice Castles in Dillon Town Park in the future.

Why you don’t like Ice Castles in the park.

What you have experienced or what you have seen.

Why you love Dillon Town Park.

Take a look at “Say No To Dillon Ice Castles 5 Year Plan” on YouTube to see the negative impacts that community members have identified.

Here’s a some of the issues and negative impacts that community members have identified:

Damage and blight to Dillon Town Park.

Loss of use by residents and guests

Traffic and parking impacting residents

Park fenced off for seven months for a private business

No rent is paid for land use by Ice Castles

10 million gallons of water used at a discounted rate

Decrease in walkability

Poor daily appearance and trash issues

Plan to move to the north part of the park includes removal of trees, with damage to basketball and bocce courts likely.

Dramatic change to Park Master Plan includes loss of pickleball courts and shade trees for playgrounds

Small sales tax increase to town — but large impacts to the community

The number of individual emails received by council is very important. Thank you for taking time today to make a difference.