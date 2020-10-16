Letter to the editor: Vote for Bruce Butler, an independent voice for Summit County

Bruce Butler is the only independent candidate running for Summit Board of County Commissioners in District 3 (covering Silverthorne, Heeney and the Lower Blue).

Independent studies indicate that over 40% of the U.S. electorate are independents. The rest are split between Democrats, Republicans and minor parties. In reality, our county and town elections should be nonpartisan with candidates being elected on their own merits and community engagement.

Over the past 12-plus years, our Summit County board has come from only the Democratic party and Summit County District 3 has been poorly served by them.

District 3 finally has a candidate in Bruce Butler who brings not only 10-plus years in successful town government, but experience in dealing with tough issues like we face today. He became a Silverthorne Town Council member is 2008 as we headed into a very deep recession.

He, the mayor and his other town council members had to reposition Silverthorne for future success. He was Mayor of Silverthorne from 2014-2018 when many of Silverthorne’s current developments were in their infancy. One only needs to drive through Silverthorne today to see the signs of its success and vibrance.

Good companies hire people with culture, experience and/or talent. They are usually fortunate to get people with two of these qualities. In Bruce Butler, Summit County gets all three of these.

Vote Bruce Butler for county commissioner.