Letter to the editor: Voting yes on Measure 1A will help ensure local services continue

I am writing on behalf of the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors to encourage you to vote yes on 1A this election season.

Despite the confusing language mandated by TABOR, this measure does not increase taxes and will not allow the county to collect any additional funding — it only allows them to maintain stable funding by not decreasing property taxes.

If 1A fails to pass it will impact Summit County negatively, reducing funding for that beautiful open space parcel where you enjoy exercising your dog, campfire patrols which help prevent wildfires in our picturesque mountains, getting an appointment for your child to see their school counselor, our amazing universal preschool program for 4-year-olds and accessing the local library. Additionally, funding that goes to keep many nonprofits operating such as Summit Community Care Clinic, Advocates for Victims of Assault, and the Family & Intercultural Resource Center would be eliminated — funding that was imperative during the COVID-19 timeframe when so many services were cut countered by higher demand.

What is also of note, this is not going to affect us once — these proposed cuts will reduce funding by 10-15% every two years over the next 10 years, devastating and possibly eliminating some of these important programs.

I am proud of my community and the resiliency shown over the past several months. It is my hope to see 1A pass so that we can continue to be strong in the face of crises and provide the services to residents in need — especially those working families that make our community a better place live.