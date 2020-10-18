Letter to the editor: We applaud Sheriff FitzSimons for taking a stand

Summit County Republicans join local citizens, parents and voters to applaud County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons’ stand against the Summit School District’s “Racial Justice & Equity Literacy Professional Learning” program.

As Sheriff FitzSimons points out the program is a matter of student indoctrination, not education, on racial issues.

We have had our differences with Sheriff FitzSimons in the past, but we join with him in condemning a program that mischaracterizes police as murderers, ignoring fundamental principles of our legal system like the presumption of innocence, the right to a jury trial and a verdict passed on evidence. He rightly says the program is intolerant of the rights of the men and women in law enforcement who protect the whole of our community every day.

No doubt, Sheriff FitzSimons will be criticized for expressing his opinion and defending police from unwarranted accusations. It took courage for him to speak out against the self-righteous leaders of the district who will call him a racist, merely because he does not agree with them.

Sheriff FitzSimons does not stand alone. We stand with him in defending the men and women in law enforcement who maintain law and order necessary for a civilized society. We call on our county commissioners to condemn the extreme and unjustified positions in the district’s racial indoctrination program.

This is an educational issue, not a partisan issue. We are Republicans. Sheriff FitzSimons is a Democrat. Bruce Butler, an independent candidate for county commissioner, in thanking the sheriff for his editorial, wrote, “I encourage Summit Schools, and all of us, to spend more time on what unites us as a community and humanity rather than carelessly condemning law enforcement, our judicial system, and the fundamental protection of innocent until proven guilty.”