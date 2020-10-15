Letter to the editor: We need Kim McGahey to represent House District 61
Dillon
We need Kim McGahey to be our Representative in the Colorado House of Representatives. Kim has been a Breckenridge citizen for 40 years and has worked diligently to help the county grow in a family-oriented and environmentally-sustainable way to ensure that it remains such a wonderful place for us all to enjoy. As a father of two Colorado natives, Kim has served as elementary School PTA president and Summit school board member. Kim created the High Country Youth Soccer Club and has served for years as a referee for youth and high school soccer matches including the state championship soccer matches. As a professional Realtor for over 37 years, Kim has developed a genuine understanding of county residents and has always applied conservative common sense to support our needs and the desires of our community. Kim will continue to provide the same 100% effort to prioritize Summit County as our state representative. Kim is well-respected for his hard work, fairness and enthusiasm for the Colorado High Country. Please help us all and vote for Kim McGahey to become our friend in House District 61.
