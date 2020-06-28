Letter to the editor: Western Slope will benefit from Karl Hanlon’s leadership
Silverthorne
As an SD-8 resident and active community member, I recommend Karl Hanlon for Senate District 8 for the following reasons:
He grew up on a ranch in western Colorado and is familiar with the environment and culture of our area.
He worked as a Park Ranger before attaining his law degree. He has been working for two decades fighting to secure water rights and economic prosperity both on the Western Slope and in Southern Colorado.
Karl and his wife, Sheryl, run a non-profit on their ranch that provides therapy to kids with autism and veterans with PTSD. They are truly good people.
Our Western Slope will benefit greatly under Karl Hanlon’s leadership. Preserving our Colorado way of life is vital in District 8, and Karl will prioritize this.
Support Local Journalism
Vote Karl Hanlon for Senate District 8!
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User