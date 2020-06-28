Letter to the editor: Western Slope will benefit from Karl Hanlon’s leadership

As an SD-8 resident and active community member, I recommend Karl Hanlon for Senate District 8 for the following reasons:

He grew up on a ranch in western Colorado and is familiar with the environment and culture of our area.

He worked as a Park Ranger before attaining his law degree. He has been working for two decades fighting to secure water rights and economic prosperity both on the Western Slope and in Southern Colorado.

Karl and his wife, Sheryl, run a non-profit on their ranch that provides therapy to kids with autism and veterans with PTSD. They are truly good people.

Our Western Slope will benefit greatly under Karl Hanlon’s leadership. Preserving our Colorado way of life is vital in District 8, and Karl will prioritize this.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Vote Karl Hanlon for Senate District 8!