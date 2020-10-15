Letter to the editor: When letting chips fall, be careful what you track in
Silvethorne
Different things mean different things to different people.
For example, letting the chips fall where they may is probably no deterrent to those of the “herd immunity” hypothesis community, however barefoot trackers of a buffalo herd might well be advised to take occasional evasive action!!
Go Buffs!
