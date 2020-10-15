Vote Josh Blanchard for District 3 county commissioner

I am writing to express my support for Josh Blanchard as Summit County District 3 Commissioner.

Josh is an incredibly talented individual. He is a rare person who can read a play script and then act it out the next day. He can take in complicated information and relay an understanding of that information to others the next day. Josh is passionate about equity in all realms, including access to housing, education and the outdoors for people of all ages and backgrounds.

Josh has experience in land use planning, serving on the Lower Blue Planning Commission. He understands the value of our natural assets, clean flowing rivers, recreation access and protection of our beautiful National Forest and Open Space lands. Josh has a diverse background working with business, nonprofits and government, and has a passion to focus on economic recovery.

We need his leadership, dedication and commitment in 2021 and beyond.