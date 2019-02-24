Letters: Your voice matters in suicide prevention

Your voice matters in suicide prevention

Next Tuesday, Feb. 26, the first Suicide Prevention Day will take place at the Colorado Capitol Building in Denver. This event is sponsored by Mental Health Colorado, the Colorado Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the Colorado Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Colorado. Though we in Summit County have increased the resources available to people with mental health concerns, Colorado still ranks in the top 10 states for suicide rates (as of 2017). In 2018, suicide was the most frequent cause of death for young people in Colorado. The aftermath of suicide is traumatic for family, friends and the community. We as individuals, can make a difference! We can get educated through programs offered by Building Hope and the High Country Colorado affiliate of NAMI. We can take a training like QPR (Question, Persuade and Refer) or Mental Health First Aid to increase our skills and comfort to help someone feeling suicidal. We can learn to advocate through organizations like “Brain Wave” or “Mental Health Colorado” and the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Colorado. Our state urgently needs more placements for inpatient mental health treatment! Most importantly, we can decrease stigma through open, honest conversations around mental health. Your voice and your vote matter to help make Summit County and the state of Colorado happier, healthier places to live!

Sheila Brockmeier

Affiliate President, NAMI High Country CO

A greener future possible in Colorado

Following the President’s State of the Union address, Reps. Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Markey of Massachusetts publicly advocated for an exceptionally ambitious energy and economic policy called the Green New Deal. In short, they hope to see the United States eliminate all carbon emissions within a 10-year framework. It’s bold, grand, frighteningly enterprising and — I hope — the future of the United States. But, instead, view it as a framework.

The Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a nonprofit group, recently drafted a bill known as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. If this bill were to pass, all companies most guilty of polluting the air would face growing incentive to go green and leave fossil fuels behind, aiming us all toward a greener future.

Making the decision to vote for this bill falls on several key aspects. Its would deter major companies from using non-green fuels for their growing fee through a carbon tax, and forbids expanding the government at its expense. All favorable.

But I expect a blindspot to form around this bill’s financial impact. It will be argued that it presents an artificial (thus unnecessary) hazard to economic growth.

We’re already embarking on a greener future, from growing excitement over electric cars to green strategies for power companies. Since the EICDA parallels strategies already starting to form, and because it offers a fair head start, it really isn’t a roadblock to a growing economy at all.

Remember that, as with anything, the road to great change is paved in tiny steps, just like the EICDA. Reach out to Rep. Neguse ((202) 225-2161) and Sens. Bennet ((303) 455-7600) and Gardner ((303) 391-5777) and encourage them to support the EICDA with a vote in Congress.

Emmett Bailey

Dillon