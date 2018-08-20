Liddick: What the Left really thinks (column)

Pssssst. Wanna hear what "Progressive" Democrats really think about our country? In their own words?

"We're not going to make America great again. America was never that great." — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in an apparent off-the-cuff remark during a bill signing.

"… the American people know that without government, we would no longer be a great nation with a bright future … What is real, what does exist, are all those specific and important things that we as Americans have chosen to do together through our government." — Elizabeth Warren.

"The upper-middle class doesn't exist anymore in America" — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

One shouldn't be judged on only a segment of one's work, they (the left) chorus; an admirable sentiment, if only they would apply it to the other side of the spectrum as well. As it is, the justification leans on the weakest of hypocrisies to bear it up.

Add that to the daily barrage of Democratic drivel about America being a virulently racist, violence-riddled, cold-hearted plutocracy bent on global plunder, and one begins to get the picture. Democrats, particularly in leadership positions, have — to put it charitably — very ambivalent feelings about our native land. Many at the highest levels of the party have no respect for the place or its history, which they see as a continuous litany of crimes against humanity.

Gov. Cuomo, who entertains presidential ambitions, represents this current well. He has apparently forgotten the supreme accomplishment of the country in creating itself: the first stable, self-governing major state on the world stage for almost two millennia, which has, against the expectations of its founders, now existed for almost two and a half centuries. He has also forgotten that which younger Americans are no longer taught: that our country is the embodiment of human freedom and, though it has frequently fallen short of its ideals, has never lost sight of them nor stopped moving toward them. Until recently, with his own party leading the way toward statism and increasingly centralized control.

The lust for this control is nowhere more evident than in Sen. Warren, whose remark neatly sums up her view, shared by many in her party, that government is, was, and always shall be, the driving force of our country. She has forgotten, if she ever knew, that American government is a product of, and servant to, its people — not the other way around. It was created not to do things for, nor give things to people but rather to protect their freedoms, several of which were enumerated in our Declaration of Independence. In fact, the centrality of freedom to the American endeavor seems completely lost to progressives of the senator's ilk, who stress the primacy of the state and extoll its virtues; "spreading the money around" being one of them. Controlled, naturally, by those who are wiser and more beautiful than you.

Progressives are usually big fans of the "scientific" approach to problems, which usually means draping them with politically biased, or just plain dubious if technical-sounding, research. Ocasio-Cortez, a neophyte office-seeker in New York, frequently has recourse to this approach since, like most socialists, she believes the majority of people — the "deplorables," if you will — those who "cling to their religion and their guns," and are too slow-witted to see through the con. But at least some know that America's upper-middle class grew from 12.4 percent of the population to 29.3 percent between 1974 and 2014. They also see that, although Ocasio-Cortez has a degree in economics, she believes that the unemployment rate drops when people work more than one job; most would agree that someone so poorly educated has no business anywhere near the levers of the national economy. "Elle" magazine might gush in a headline that "She Can't Save America All by Herself," but the truth is it would be far worse were there a thousand of her. And Democrats want to make certain that happens.

Which brings us to the progressives' cheer squad, the media:

"#cancelwhitepeople" — Sarah Jeong, New York Times editorial board.

You read that right. The newest member of the Grey Lady's editorial board is a young, Korean-American former technology writer whose social media leavings betray her as a forthright racist who also hates men and old people. A prodigious body of invective shows her to be possessed of a toxicity equivalent to say, Milo Yianopoulos, if tending in the other direction. But the Times is unperturbed, as are the pundits of the Left. One shouldn't be judged on only a segment of one's work, they chorus; an admirable sentiment, if only they would apply it to the other side of the spectrum as well. As it is, the justification leans on the weakest of hypocrisies to bear it up.

Thus Democrats. As we hurtle toward November, these are just a few things that we racist, misogynist, homophobic, anti-intellectual, fascist, irredeemable, ordinary folks ought to remember about what they say when they think no one's listening. And we should act accordingly.

Morgan Liddick writes a weekly column for the Summit Daily News.