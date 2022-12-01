Light up the night with the Summit County towns’ illuminating festivities

Multiple town lighting ceremonies are scheduled for this weekend. Breckenridge will light up Blue River Plaza Saturday, Dec. 3.

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

Frisco and Keystone have had their annual holiday lightings, but there is still seasonal merriment scheduled this month. Breckenridge, Dillon and Silverthorne are all lighting up trees in the coming days to spread cheer and warmth.

Silverthorne

The first to occur is Silverthorne’s tree lighting on Friday, Dec. 2. As part of December’s First Friday, the festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway. The Summit Chorale Society, Summit Community Orchestra, Rocky Mountain Brass Band and a local harp ensemble will provide holiday carols and music.

Also at the pavilion, people can take photos with Santa and shop the holiday art market that features 34 local artists.

Meanwhile, Red Buffalo Coffee & Tea, 358 Blue River Parkway, will host a storytime from the Summit County Library from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Holiday stories will rotate every 15 minutes, and free hot cocoa, coffee and crafts will be provided. Then the lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. outside by the pavilion bridge and patio.

Capping off the evening is the Angry Santa Party from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Angry James Brewery, 421 Adams Ave. Moonstone Quill will play live music, and guests are encouraged to participate in the angry Santa costume contest for a chance to win a pair of skis.

Dillon

Dillon is up next with its lighting ceremony happening at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Marina Park, at the intersection of West Lodgepole Street and Marina Drive, will be the home of the town’s giant holiday tree that illuminates the night with music and a choreographed light show.

The event lasts until 6 p.m., and hot cocoa and kids crafts will also be available.

Breckenridge

Like Silverthorne, an art market will also happen from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Old Masonic Hall, 136 S. Main St., in Breckenridge for those looking to gift handmade artwork.

On the subject of gifts, Blue River Plaza will be accepting donations for the annual Adopt An Angel program from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Silverthorne’s First Friday will also have an Adopt An Angel tree so people can participate in donating toys or clothes to those in need.

Following Breckenridge’s Race of the Santas at 4:20 p.m. Saturday, the town will flip the switch for its ceremony at Blue River Plaza. Santa will turn on 250,000 LED holiday lights — more than 13,000 feet of them — bringing the holiday spirit at 5 p.m.

Lighting ceremonies are a fun way to celebrate the season, so I highly recommend making the time to attend at least one of these spectacles.

What I’m Listening To My top Spotify songs of 2022 I’m a reluctant streamer. On one hand, the convenience to boot up almost any form of media with ease is hard to beat. On the other, preserving the work with physical copies is very important in case either the streamer or streamed product leave the service. This year I’ve learned to embrace Spotify as my old iPod became more and more obsolete. While still not a complete picture of my listening habits, I finally checked out the service’s Wrapped feature, an annual compilation of a user’s top tracks and artists. According to the results, my work as a journalist and Spotify are intertwined. I was in the top 2% of Sarah Jarosz listeners, and The Infamous Stringdusters came in second due to researching both before interviews. Then Kate Bush, Led Zeppelin and Red Hot Chili Peppers — which I saw at New Orleans Jazz Fest — round out the rest of my top five, with them being featured in past columns. Interestingly, I’ve learned that supposedly only data from Jan. 1 through Oct. 31 is included, presumably to eliminate Christmas music from skewing the results. I find that funny because that was primarily what I used Spotify for because it was easier than purchasing seasonal albums I don’t regularly play. I guess it also helps make sure people listening to their recently revealed top songs doesn’t create a loop. However, I’m glad for the trip down memory lane.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.