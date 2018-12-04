Littwin: In case you missed it, there was a day in TrumpWorld when truth won out

This was a big week in the long-running matter of The Truth vs. Donald J. Trump, in which The Truth scored a rare, but decisive, victory.

According to The Washington Post, which tracks each lie of Trump's presidency, Trump lies every day of every week, so the fact of his lying is not exactly a major reveal.

What's different this time is that Trump was so thoroughly caught in a lie that he basically had to admit to it. Sort of.

You can credit special counsel Bob Mueller for this. And if the notion gives you some faint hope that Trump will someday have to pay for his mendacity, well, you'll just have to live with that. For now, I'm sticking with the notion that if the Mueller probe is, in fact, a witch hunt, we may have to rethink the question of whether witches are real.

Trump's tumultuous week featured early appearances from confirmed liar Paul Manafort, from a presumably lying Roger Stone and from likely liar and confirmed conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi. Corsi is fairly new to our story, but Manafort and Stone are recurring characters. Manafort, the convicted felon who once ran Trump's presidential campaign, is accused of lying about cooperating with Mueller. Corsi and Stone are players in the "collusion" game, in which they could possibly provide a smoking-gun link between Trumpworld and the Wikileaks email explosion. Stone's defense, interestingly, is that he often exaggerates his exploits.

By week's end, the setting had moved to Argentina and the Group of 20 meeting which saw Trump looking harried while truth-challenged despots Vladimir Putin and MBS were very publicly joking and high-fiving.

But the key day was Thursday. That's when Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty, once again, to lying under oath. And not just to lying, but to lying in the service of one Donald Trump.

Everyone knows by now what the lie was about — the timeline for negotiating a would-be deal to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. In testifying before Congress in July 2017, Cohen had said that negotiations for a tower ended in January 2016, that neither he nor Trump had ever considered going to Moscow to negotiate the deal, that Cohen hadn't talked to any Russian government officials about the deal.

Read the full column at Colorado Independent.