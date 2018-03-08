Littwin: Is it bigger news that Kennedy won the Dem caucus poll or that Polis lost? (column)
March 8, 2018
The preference poll from the Democratic caucuses is in, and the takeaways are pretty obvious. It was a great night for Cary Kennedy, a disappointing night for Jared Polis and a terrible night for everyone else.
And then there's the most obvious takeaway: It's March, and history tells us that early caucus results are just that — early caucus results.
So before we call the still-far-off June primary a Kennedy-Polis showdown, we should note there were only 23,000 Democrats who caucused. There are more than a million active Democratic voters in Colorado, not to mention all those now-eligible unaffiliated voters. What I mean is, you can do the math. And if you can't, you probably shouldn't be allowed to vote (hat tip to Tom Tancredo).
And yet.
We finally have numbers, and I won't say the results are shocking, but they are a surprise. If the caucuses are supposedly overloaded with those from the party's activist wing, how did pragmatic, non-ideological, less-than-dynamic Cary Kennedy get half their vote? This should be fertile Polis territory.
Read the full column here.
