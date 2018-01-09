Littwin: Is it wrong to confess that Oprah is not the answer? (column)

First, I'll make a confession, which is only fitting when discussing Oprah. I have been occasionally guilty of mocking Oprah and her show. Yes, it's true. It was long ago — back when she was giving away cars or telling us how normal Michael Jackson was or possibly for reasons I may no longer recall — but I regret it sincerely and will never do it again, not even in this column when I call out the absurdity of a proposed Oprah presidential run.

Oprah — who is the Pele of one-name superstars — made a great speech at the Golden Globes, a powerful speech that powerfully met the moment. That she upstaged every celebrity that night isn't surprising because few, if any, of the Hollywood celebrities can match her star power.

She is famously, and rightfully so, known for her ability to connect to her audience. And with her speech, she reminded us of the power of words and the power of a story that isn't about the person (OK, man) telling the story, which is something much of the country, according to the polls, keenly misses.

She also predictably got Twitter buzzing, because that's what Twitter does, but more than that, there were people legitimately close to Oprah who were definitely not shutting down the idea. In fact, friends are now saying she is intrigued by the prospect. This idea is not new. For years, Oprah has been denying that she might run. What's new is that a desperate country — or maybe just desperate Democrats and also some neverTrumpists like Bill Kristol — seem ready to embrace the one person who is both the anti-Trump and the celebrity answer to Trump. There's more, of course. Although she's definitely not the anti-Clinton — Oprah endorsed Clinton in 2016 — she's clearly the very-public-embrace-of-empathy answer to Clinton.

But. But. But.

A thousand times, but.

Read the full column at The Colorado Independent.