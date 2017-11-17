Littwin: Lebsock blames #metoo for harassment claims because you knew somebody would (column)

If you ever had any questions about why so many women keep silent in the face of sexual harassment or even sexual assault, why some don't come forward for 40 years and why many never come forward at all, we give the floor to state Rep. Steve Lebsock.

He makes the case so much better than I can.

As you may know, Lebsock, who is also running for state treasurer, was accused by nine women working at the Capitol of sexually harassing them. Once Rep. Faith Winter made her accusation on the record, two other women also came forward publicly.

What may surprise you is that Lebsock, in the face of so many accusations, insists that he is the victim in all this, meaning, of course, that everyone else must be lying.

Winter says leadership did what it was supposed to do when she came forward and says now of Duran’s critics, “They’re really blaming me, the survivor, for not filing a complaint earlier. And that’s not what we do.”

