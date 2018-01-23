Littwin: The shutdown was a political fiasco, but the real losers here are the Dreamers (column)
January 23, 2018
Let's get the non-alternative facts out of the way first. The Democrats caved in a major way. They got nothing of significance in return for abandoning the shutdown. If they were going to fold after a long weekend, they should never have voted to shut down the government in the first place. As political tactics go, the shutdown was a fiasco. As a message to the growing anti-Trump resistance, the cave-in was a disaster. Other than that, it was a pretty good day.
What I mean is, you can argue all you like that it was a Trump-inspired shutdown, because it was, but you still have to admit the ending was a Chuck Schumer shellacking. Democrats must be longing for the days of Harry Reid.
The worst part of the mini-shutdown is that Democrats gave hope to the Dreamers that a shutdown was going to lead to victory over Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, Stephen Miller, John Kelly, Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz, Steve King and Republican majorities in the House and Senate. That wasn't going to happen in three days. It probably wasn't going to happen in three months either — and I say that as someone who thought Democrats had to shut down to prove that they were willing to fight.
And now?
Read the full column here.
