Littwin: Tolerance and the Masterpiece wedding cake case (column)

A man and a woman walk into a bakery and ask the baker to make them a wedding cake.

The baker asks the couple if they've had premarital sex.

The man and woman tell him it's none of his business.

The baker says his religious beliefs prevent him from using his artistry to make a wedding cake for people who have had sex outside marriage. They can buy brownies or cupcakes or upside down cakes, but unless he knows they haven't had sex outside marriage, he won't bake them a wedding cake.

Farfetched? Of course, it's farfetched. It's absurd.

