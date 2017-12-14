Littwin: Will somebody please tell Cory Gardner that Republicans lost in Alabama?

Excuse me if I take the local angle on the huge national story, in which Democrat Doug Jones shocked the political world by getting himself elected in, of all places, Alabama.

But it's as good a place to start as any. You see, it seemed as if Jones' upset victory would be a huge break for Colorado's own Cory Gardner, who was among the most vocal (although not all that vocal) opponents of Roy Moore from the establishment wing of the Republican Party. And in being so vocal (although, in truth, maybe not as vocal as you'd think), Gardner had put himself squarely in the expel-Roy-Moore-if-he-wins camp — which was not Donald Trump's camp at all.

And yet, if Moore's defeat was a break for Gardner, who must have been desperately plotting how to avoid clashing with Trump, you couldn't tell it from Gardner's bizarre response to Jones' victory, which was to say that Jones should vote with — wait for it — Republicans. Because, you know, Alabama is a red state.

No, really. I don't know if it's desperation or just what comes of late-night tweeting, but here's the quote: "I hope Senator-elect Doug Jones will do the right thing and truly represent AL by choosing to vote with the Senate Repub Majority."

OK, the logic doesn't exactly hold unless Gardner believes that since Colorado leans bluish, he should vote with the Dems, say, 55 percent of the time. Or, for that matter, ever. If memory serves, Gardner just voted to kick millions off Obamacare to hand billions over to corporations. Wonder if that's a Colorado position.

But it's even weirder than that. Ronna (née Romney) McDaniel, the Republican National Committee chair, said something strangely similar. Gardner, as chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, officially made it a GOP bizarro-world theme going forward.

