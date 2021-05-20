May showers got you down? Here’s what to do this weekend

Highside Brewing is celebrating its third anniversary all weekend long. The brewery will have special beer, merchandise and other events.

Photo by Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

Summit County seems like it’s been rainier than usual this week. I understand that precipitation is a vital part of the ecosystem, but it’s hard not to feel bummed about the lack of sunshine and revert to a winter hibernation mode of hot beverages, warm blankets and not wanting to leave the couch. Yet restless legs might find themselves at odds with the weather forecast.

Luckily, there are a few indoor events happening this weekend and beyond if folks are itching to leave the house but also wanting to stay warm and dry.

Highside Brewing is spending its weekend celebrating its third anniversary with a full schedule . On Friday, May 21, the brewery will have happy hour with Protect our Rivers, special beer and merch releases along with live music by the Frisco Funk Collective from 6-9 p.m.

There will be more live music at the same time and place Saturday, May 22. Beforehand, folks can venture outside with Protect Our Rivers from 10 a.m. to noon to tidy up the shoreline of the Dillon Reservoir and Tenmile Creek in conjunction with Frisco’s cleanup week. Visit May22FriscoCleanup.SplashThat.com for more details and to RSVP.

Sunday, May 23, kicks off the final day of anniversary festivities with a brunch scavenger hunt around town followed by live music in the afternoon. The evening ends with trivia from 7-9 p.m.

If you do want to hit the slopes, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area has you covered. The ski area is hosting a passholder appreciation weekend with retro ski outfits encouraged from Friday to Sunday. Friday will have promotions such as $5 New Belgium Brewing Co. beer and 15% off in the 6th Alley Bar & Grill while passholders can ski until 5 p.m. Saturday. Then Sunday will see live music in the base area by the High Hobos and a raffle on the 6th Alley’s deck.

Skiing at A-Basin or during Breckenridge Ski Resort’s closing weekend is a great way to raise money for a nonprofit, as well. World Hunger Day is Friday, May 28, and Smart Bellies is hosting a virtual fundraiser to help close the hunger gap.

Participants pick a fundraising goal and then a physical challenge to complete. People are free to challenge themselves daily, weekly or just that day, so you might as well check two off your list at once this weekend.

The nonprofit focuses on providing weekend meals to kids who rely on schools for food, and $5 can feed a child for the weekend. All 400 participating kids receive a fresh produce item for a week for $200, and $1,500 funds the classroom snack program for a month. Alpine Bank has already donated $1,000 to the challenge and is matching all campaign gifts. Visit SmartBellies.org to register for more information about the fundraiser.

Jefferson Geiger



What I’m Watching ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Though there aren’t many actual umbrellas used in the show, watching some fun television programs is a classic way to spend a rainy day. Thanks to the Summit County Library’s Hoopla service, I was able to finally read all of the issues of “The Umbrella Academy” by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. I promptly followed that with watching the Netflix adaptation. Both versions follow a dysfunctional, adopted superhero family composed of people all born at the same time around the world with powers that range from super strength to time travel. It also has a fantastic soundtrack that complements the scenes. The show deviates greatly from the source material in the second season — in a good way. I got through the comic books quickly because there wasn’t much in the way of plot. It leans into its medium with silly vampires, zombies and wild inventions that weren’t translated to the screen. Now, with 20 one-hour episodes that encompass the first two volumes, more focus can be given to each character’s motivations, emotions and beliefs.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.