Miranda Fisher: Experience in early childhood education will be an asset

Miranda Fisher

Courtesy photo

Occupation: Always Mountain Time general manager

Hometown: Keystone

Years in Summit County: 6

Family: husband, Ben Fisher

Civic involvement: The Summit Chamber executive committee/board member, Summit Advocates of Victims of Assault volunteer call-taker and board member, Christ Lutheran Church council member, Open Arms Preschool board member, Make a Difference Day chairperson and coordinator, Precinct Committee Person, Summit Choral Society board member, Keystone Citizens League board member, PeaceMakers presenter at Summit elementary schools, Breckenridge Ambassadors volunteer coordinator and Census 2020 Complete Count Committee member.

I am a passionate community connector with a zest for volunteerism and making a difference in my community. During the past six years, living in Summit County, I’ve recognized that nearly every problem can be solved by getting people together, asking questions and forming a common goal. Our impact together is great, and our mountain community can move mountains. My volunteer/board experience and connections to community legislators, influencers, and movers and shakers would make me a tremendous asset to the Summit School District Board of Education. When I first moved to Summit County I taught preschool at Little Red Schoolhouse and Timberline Learning Center. I was battling cancer, and the job I had moved across the country for had been eliminated. Needless to say, it was a dark time. This is my typical trajectory: Whenever I’ve needed a boost in self-esteem and comfort, I’ve gone back to early childhood education, each time taking so much from the experience and growing immensely as a leader. It’s about time I give back to education for the lessons I’ve been taught, and I can’t think of a better way to do this than serving on the board of education. And when I say “serving,” I mean truly selflessly serving and giving my all. I am at a point in my life where I can fully devote myself to our local children, parents, educators and community, and I am ready for the task.

Recruit and retain high-quality educators

My first priority is to listen to our area families and educators. Over the past few weeks of “campaigning,” I’ve been able to hear from area educators and area families, and it’s been an enlightening experience. There are many important issues facing our county, one of the most important being recruitment and retention of high-quality educators. I believe there are creative options out there that can help us increase educator wages as well as partnerships with Peak Health Alliance, Summit Prosperity Initiative and other community groups that can add to teacher benefit packages. Summit County is an amazing place to build a life, and our educators and staff deserve that opportunity.

Value social and emotional learning

I am honored to live in a school district that places strong value on social and emotional learning. I believe that we can continue to lean into that as a district and continue creating caring learners. It is my priority in all aspects of my life to create caring communities where all voices are heard and all people are valued.

Vote in support of health, education funding

Lastly, my current passions surrounding education can be seen on the ballot. I am in strong support of 1A to raise taxes on tobacco, nicotine and vaping products. I wholeheartedly support 4A to allow our county to collect funds to benefit mental health programs while attracting and retaining quality educators. I will vote yes on Proposition CC to help fix our broken education funding system, yes on 7A to expand Colorado Mountain College, and I will vote to fill all four vacancies on our school board. We have the power to visualize our future as a county and make it a reality. One of my strongest skill sets involves seeing the big picture, while honing in on details and needs.

I’d love for my name to be filled in on your ballot in November, but most importantly, I encourage you to vote with your heart and vote for what’s best for Summit County. We have the power to make social change together, and often it starts with one person and one simple vote.

Thank you.

