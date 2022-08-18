Mix and mingle flavors at Breckenridge, Keystone cocktail events

Chloe Gill is the guest for this week’s Warren Station Center for the Arts’ Distilled Spirits and Speaker Series. It features Maestro Dobel as the highlighted tequila that will be paired alongside tacos from Mercado La Perla.

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

It’s easy to fall into a rut when it comes to food and drink. You find a favorite dish at a restaurant and repeatedly order it without exploring the rest of the menu. At home, a recipe that’s quick and easy to make becomes a reliable staple.

There’s nothing necessarily wrong with that, but one may find it hard to escape that rut. If you’re looking for a chance to experience something new, Breckenridge and Keystone have events for you this weekend.

Cocktail crafting

First up is a date night hosted by Breckenridge Creative Arts. Called Born to be Wild, the event focuses on using foraged ingredients to make mixers for cocktails or mocktails. Instructor Erika Ragusa will teach couples how to take medicinal herbs and wild flowers and infuse them into alcohol or vinegar. Afterward, participants will get to enjoy a mocktail or vodka-based cocktail.

I’ve been making various syrups for cocktails at home, but I haven’t used wildflowers or anything like that, so it would be interesting to see what they’re like.

The date night begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at the Old Masonic Hall patio, 136 S. Main St. Tickets range from $30 to $40. Visit BreckCreate.org to purchase.

Tequila, tacos and more

The next day, people can head to Keystone for an evening of tequila and tacos. The entry in Warren Station Center for the Arts’ Distilled Spirits and Speaker Series begins it at 4:45 p.m., with doors opening at 4 p.m. at 164 Ida Belle Drive.

It features Maestro Dobel as the highlighted tequila that will be paired alongside tacos from Mercado La Perla. People will get to sample the Maestro Dobel Humito and Diamante Cristallino tequilas, as well as its anejo offering to go with three street tacos. The Warren Station bar will also be serving specialty tequila drinks for the event, and Maestro Dobel will provide swag.

Chloe Day, Colorado supplier specialist with Republic National Distributing Company for Proximo Spirits, is the guest speaker. Day specializes in market education and brand growth. She graduated from Clemson University and worked as a bar manager throughout college.

The event sounds like a fun time for anyone wanting to expand their taste buds. I’ve lately become a fan of smoky mezcal and will sometimes substitute that in traditional tequila cocktails. However, I’m not super knowledgeable on tequila other than knowing that it shouldn’t have additives and using a diffuser is a bad look because of cutting corners.

I also won’t pass up street tacos, especially al pastor ones, so this event sounds right up my alley. As you enjoy the food and drink, Kansas’ ItsMurf Music will be playing finger-style guitar tunes.

Tickets are $35 in advance. Visit WarrenStation.com to purchase.

What I’m Watching “Claim to Fame” I love myself a good puzzle, and this reality TV show on ABC is satisfying that itch while shows like “The Masked Singer” are on break. Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, “Claim to Fame” has relatives of famous people who aren’t in the limelight try to guess how the others may be related to an actor, musician, athlete or other star. Participants play games and reveal cryptic clues each episode, such as a cross being connected to Whoopi Goldberg’s role in the movie “Sister Act.” At the end of each episode, contestants vote on who should do the guessing for the evening. If the guesser is right, the person who had their identity revealed goes home. Yet if the guesser is wrong, they’re the ones sent packing. This interestingly creates a level of strategy to the game where known identities can last longer than anticipated. For instance, gymnast Simone Biles’ sister has yet to be eliminated because players only want to use the sure guess if they’re in the hot seat. I could do without the drama that then comes along with alliances and deal makings, but the harmless show is a fun and unique twist to test pop culture knowledge.

