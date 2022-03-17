Multiple ways to celebrate a belated St. Patrick’s Day in Summit County

Breckenridge Brewery’s Nitro Irish Stout has returned to shelves with a St. Patrick’s Day-themed contest. Find a golden can, and you could find yourself on a trip to Ireland.

Breckenridge Brewery/Courtesy photo

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

With St. Patrick’s Day happening Thursday, March 17, it may be difficult for some folks to go out and celebrate on a weekday. Yet it’s possible to have just as much Irish-related fun during the weekend and throw your own party.

It’s been years since people could comfortably enjoy a traditional St. Patrick’s Day, so here are some ways to keep the green spirit alive longer than one day.

Grab a pint at a brewery

Guinness is usually the drink du jour, but one can also go the local route and find an Irish stout or red ale from a Summit County brewery in honor of the holiday.

Highside Brewing has its Mt. Royal Red, Angry James Brewing Co. crafted a Mountain Red and Broken Compass Brewing has one simply called Irish Red. Expect malty caramel notes and alcohol by volume that ranges from 4.2% to 5.3% for the trio.

Dillon Dam Brewery has the McLuhr’s Irish stout, a 5.7% ABV beer made balanced with roasted flavor. Breckenridge Brewery & Pub is serving its Irish stout on nitrogen, giving the 4.8% ABV beer a smooth body to highlight the roasted Irish barley.

Though not called Irish stouts, a variety of stouts can also be found at The Bakers’ Brewery, Outer Range Brewing Co., Steep Brewing & Coffee Co. and Pug Ryan’s Brewery as well as Highside, Angry James and Broken Compass.

Note, beers mentioned were listed on tap as of writing. Availability may change, and special beers may arrive later for the weekend.

Fill up your plate

Irish cuisine can be found locally if you’re more hungry than thirsty. The menu of Napper Tandy’s Irish Pub in Breckenridge features homemade Irish potato, bacon and cheddar soup to warm you up from the snow. Also in Breckenridge, Burke & Riley’s Pub lists classics like Irish beef stew or corned beef and cabbage as dinner options. Wash it down with an Irish old fashioned made using a Guinness simple syrup.

Breckenridge Pour House will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday, March 19, starting at noon. The restaurant will have live music and a special menu in addition to prizes for patrons who show the most spirit. People can also search for hidden shamrocks and enter a contest to guess how many gold coins are in the cauldron.

Over in Summit Cove, Cala Pub and Restaurant offers Reuben fritters and Scotch eggs for appetizers as well as bangers and mash and a steak-and-Guinness pie for entrees. Finish the evening with an Irish coffee or bread pudding.

Stay at home

There’s no reason you can’t host a St. Patrick’s Day event in the comfort of your own home. Breckenridge Brewery wants to help by canning its Nitro Irish Stout and selling it in stores around the area. Each can features a fixed widget inside that releases nitrogen when opened so the experience at home is just as smooth as if it was on draft at a bar.

Pay attention to what you purchase, as you may get lucky and win a prize. If you find rare golden cans of the stout, you can enter a contest for a chance to win an all-expenses paid golf trip for two to Ireland, including airfare and hotels.

Naturally, the beer should be paired with food. Feel free to grab takeout from your favorite Irish bar, like the ones mentioned, or maybe try your hand at creating a feast in your own kitchen.

I’ve written about how to make Pug Ryan’s popular shepherd’s pie, and if you’re so inclined to look up the recipe, make sure to grab yourself plenty of meat, potatoes and vegetables for a hearty meal.

Sláinte!

Jefferson Geiger



What I’m Watching ‘Our Flag Means Death’ A new HBO show wants to transport viewers to the Golden Age of Piracy in the most absurd way possible. “Our Flag Means Death” centers on not the Jack Sparrows of the world but a man named Stede Bonnet, an aristocrat who decides to be a pirate because he’s bored. Created by David Jenkins and executive produced by Taika Waititi, who also stars in it as Blackbeard, the comedy highlights Rhys Darby’s skill as the foolish Gentleman Pirate. Bonnet naturally isn’t the best captain and has a dysfunctional crew try to sew intimidating flags in one episode and learn about the concept of vacations in another. As silly as it is, the show is also educational — slightly. I had no idea Bonnet and his ship the Revenge were actually real. The premise seems stranger than fiction and it in turn heightens the show’s hilarity.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.