My favorite brunch locations for a long weekend

BreckFast serves a mixture of unique dishes and favorite classics like breakfast brurritos. Try it for brunch during the holiday weekend.

Photo from BreckFast

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

Breakfast is my favorite meal of the day. Turn it into a hourslong relaxing brunch with cocktails, and I’m in heaven. I’m even fond of the times in college where the dining halls served “brinner,” or breakfast for dinner, during finals. Chicken and waffles or a burger topped with a fried egg — give me any food that’s remotely like a breakfast item, and I’ll eat it.

My favorite standard breakfast dish would probably be eggs Benedict. I’ll likely order the local specialty more often, yet a Benedict with perfectly poached eggs and delicious hollandaise sauce is a good staple by which to judge the quality of the restaurant — and it’s something I rarely make for myself at home.

With a three-day weekend on the horizon, there’s no better time to enjoy a nice brunch out on the town. While other holidays such as Mother’s Day or Easter might be more thematic with limited-time menus, you can still spend the extra day going to either a favorite restaurant or trying some place new.

Here are a few of my suggested stops:

408 Main St., Frisco

One of my first breakfast loves, even before I moved to Summit County, is this popular cafe that always seems to be busy. I’ve written about the wonderful Eggs Butterhorn — its twist on eggs Benedict with a croissant, avocado and a red pepper sauce — before, so this time I recommend the traditional biscuits and gravy. They’re sweet, savory and filling.

246 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne

The restaurant recently switched to a new menu that I’ve yet to try out, but thankfully a few popular dishes remain. For those with a sweet tooth, the bourbon bacon cinnamon roll is a tasty starter that’s great to share. It even comes a little shot of Laws Whiskey House bourbon that you can either drizzle on the dough or pop into your mouth. Wash it, or any other meal, down with the restaurant’s signature bloody marys.

505 S. Main St. Unit B1, Breckenridge

With the “B” in BoLD standing for “breakfast,” there’s no shortage of options here. Try the breakfast pot pie — which contains sauteed peppers and onions, scrambled eggs and home fries — or the smoked salmon biscuit with lemon dill cream cheese and capers if you’re feeling tired of normal fare.

500 S. Main St., Breckenridge

Classic breakfast burritos and bagel sandwiches don the menu, but there’s unique takes available, as well. The Golden Nugget takes bacon- and syrup-infused waffles and places them around buttermilk fried chicken that is topped with cheddar cheese. Want to kick things up a notch? Wake with The Hoosier, a bagel sandwich with habanero jack cheese, chorizo and pickled jalapenos.

What I’m Listening To ‘10 Years’ by Daði og Gagnamagnið Eurovision, the international song contest that launched the careers of acts like ABBA and Celine Dion, has been an annual tradition of mine even though I’m not a huge fan of reality television. The mix of raw talent, politics and outlandish performances make it fun each year. After last week’s finals, this funky, techno-disco track from Iceland with Daft Punk vibes is a banger that I can’t get out of my head. Likewise, the group’s 2020 entry, “Think About Things,” is just as catchy, with many thinking it would have won if the coronavirus pandemic didn’t cancel the competition. Because it’s Eurovision, the band also turns up the camp dial in the videos for both songs with silly dance moves and matching teal outfits embroidered with pixelated faces of each member. It ended up in fourth place, but it’s first in my heart.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.