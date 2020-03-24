Opinion | Andy Held: Responsible development is key

Andy Held

Courtesy photo

Occupation: Business owner

Years in Summit County: 33

Family: Wife, Wendi Mathis Held; and son, Joshua.

Civic involvement: Frisco Planning Commission, Make Frisco Art Council and Summit County Wildfire Council.

I am a long-term local having moved to Frisco in 1987. I taught skiing at Copper Mountain Resort for almost 20 years. As a journeyman woodworker, I was lucky enough to build many unique projects on Main Street and beyond. My accomplishments in this area include the Frisco Historic Park Gazebo, the wine rack at 5th Ave Grille, the restoration and build of the actual bar at Frisco Prime (previously the Blue Spruce Inn) plus half a dozen more. I am intrinsically attached to this town.

As serial entrepreneurs, my wife and I have built a successful business in sales that has afforded us the ability to live here. Our son attends Frisco Elementary. This is our home. I hope you’ll consider me a voice for Main Street and a voice for the longtime local.

Responsible development for the future build-out of Frisco

We need to recognize the coming and continued influx of people and how close we are to capacity. Some of the projects include thoughtful implementation of the Community Development Plan and solid environmental stewardship with the adoption and enforcement of the new green code standards pioneered by the High Country Conservation Center. Some specifics include the completion of the marina, better connectivity across Colorado Highway 9, continuation of the Granite Street plan and expand parking at the Frisco Adventure Center. We need to make a concerted effort to procure federal and state assistance as well as grants to complete these important infrastructure projects.

Wildfire preparedness

Create and implement a comprehensive plan to mitigate and contend with the potential wildfire hazard we are facing. Including but not limited to an evacuation plan, cutting fire lines and cleaning deadfall in the surrounding areas of Frisco. We live in high-Alpine desert. Wildfire and flooding are the natural disasters that threaten us.

Support locals housing

Promote the adoption of higher affordable housing standards and initiatives with tax incentives and code revisions. Raise taxes on short-term rentals.

Andy Held is one of five candidates for three open seats on Frisco Town Council.