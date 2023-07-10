Opinion | Bruce Butler: Try a little kindness

Bruce Butler



Over the past few weeks, it has been disappointing to read the tone of some of the letters to the editor. Without naming specific writers, all locals know it can get a little frustrating dealing with the influx of out-of-town visitors that swarm into Summit County throughout the winter and now in the peak months of the summer. The impromptu three-lane change, at the direction of the voice on Google maps, is downright scary, but I would remind all involved to show some grace.

Like it or not, our economy depends upon visitors. We learned during the COVID-19 pandemic that it is very hard, if not impossible, for many businesses and many jobs to survive on revenue from Summit County residents alone. Personally, I get frustrated with extra traffic and folks unsure of where to go, but I don’t hold grudges against visitors from any state so long as they are relaxed, appreciative and respectfully enjoying Summit County. To visitors, don’t be impatient, rude or litter! If you are a short-term renter — especially in what is obviously a residential neighborhood — we understand that you want to have fun on vacation, but please be respectful of the neighbors who still need to raise a family and get up early in the morning and go to work.

When I visit another place, I like to frequent local establishments and businesses to get the feel of living there. I think many who come to Summit County want to have the same experience. The key to good business and fun is that locals and visitors are having fun side by side.

That said, here are some tips for visitors. Locals do not lean on their horns. If you feel the need to honk your horn, you need to go back to the city. If you are in the left lane of a two- or three-lane road, and you need to make a right turn in 100 yards, please do not cut everybody off. Drive past the turn and double-back. It’s okay.

At its core, Summit County is a welcoming, generous and chill community. Many businesses are short-staffed. Please be patient and use “please” and “thank you.” If you don’t like dogs, you are in the minority, don’t get uptight about dogs in the neighborhood, hardware store or brewery. Do not feed wildlife! Foxes are like house cats here. If you feed bears and foxes, they are likely to end up dead because they get dependent upon human influences. If you see a moose or other large animal, do not walk up to it and take selfies. If you get gored or trampled, it is your own stupidity.

We know that tipping has become an increasingly controversial national issue as self-serve kiosks are shaking customers down for extra cash at checkout. Being guilted into tipping a computer can be frustrating for sure. Regardless, please understand a large segment of our workforce is employed in the service industry and relies on generous tips to live paycheck to paycheck. Tip a little extra if you can!

For locals, frustration with visitors is no excuse for being rude or delivering bad service. Be patient. If appropriate, take time to ask where they are visiting from. Offer some local tips and recommendations. Help with directions. It is a small world. You will discover areas of connection you would not have imagined.

In conclusion, it has been a tough weekend in Summit County. I am concerned about the rampant lack of civility our country is projecting at each other through social media, texts messages, letters to the editor, and rudeness in large gatherings and on the roadways. Reflecting on the officer-involved fatality in Summit Cove on Sunday morning, I urge everybody to stay calm, allow the facts to be fairly investigated, and most importantly, not rush to judgement. Whatever the contributing factors, the loss of life is a tragedy. The family of the deceased will be scarred, neighbors will be traumatized for some time, and the officers involved at the scene will struggle for years with the outcome of the split-second decisions and details of the day. People are watching to see how we react as a community. Let’s be careful what we say.