Opinion | Charlie Winn: As a physician, health care is my focus

Charlie Winn is the Republican candidate for Colorado's 2nd Congressional District in 2020.

Photo from Charlie Winn

Americans are very worried about access to affordable health care. I, as a physician, want to improve the overall health of the American public. The Affordable Care Act has not lowered the cost of care and certainly not made Americans healthier.

A one-size-fits-all massive bureaucracy in Washington called “Medicaid for All” will not meet the very disparate health needs in this large diverse country. A far better program will have states setting up the programs with federal assistance. Although the state plans would vary, they would have the following elements:

The plans must be patient centric

Every person would have some form of health coverage that is portable

Plans would include health savings accounts to cover the first dollar spent

There would be complete price transparency

Direct patient care would be strongly encouraged to provide patients with an advocate to assist with navigating the ever more complex health system

Education is the next most important issue. Every child must have access to quality K-12 education that is not limited by zip code. School choice will provide this access. And higher education will be needed if the young people are to be able to supply the workforce of the 21st century. No young person with the ability and the will should be denied higher education because of cost.

The environment must be protected. But this will require a balance with the energy needs to supply nearly 8 billon people with clean water, food and myriad other needs. We have the necessary technology currently to be developed. All we need are legislators to sit down and outline the path unencumbered by partisan politics.

Charlie Winn is the Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District.