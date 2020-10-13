Opinion | Cory Gardner: A voice for rural Coloradans

Cory Gardner

Photo from Cory Gardner

I’ve worked hard for Colorado during the past six years, and I’m dedicated to building on the successes of my first term in office. During my time in the U.S. Senate, I’ve worked tirelessly for all four corners of Colorado, regardless of ZIP code, delivering real results for Coloradans from Sedgwick to Durango. I’ve been committed to expanding the economy, creating jobs, and making life better for all Coloradans. In the past six years, I’ve secured billions of dollars toward improving Colorado’s infrastructure, passed a bill to protect and preserve our public lands and helped secure continued funding for Aurora’s Veterans Affairs hospital.

While many politicians insist on listening only to those with whom they agree, I’ve continually sought to find common ground with everyone, including people across the aisle. As the third-most bipartisan senator, my willingness to work across the aisle has yielded real and tangible results that have benefited the people of Colorado. I’ve had 11 bills signed into law during my first term in the Senate, five by Obama and six by Trump, more than the entire current Colorado delegation combined. I work across party lines because Colorado demands independent and focused leadership. As the only statewide elected official from rural Colorado, I understand what’s going on in the furthest reaches of our state, and I’ll continue to be a voice for Coloradans everywhere.

I helped lead the fight to pass historic tax cuts and deliver the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade deal with Colorado’s two largest trading partners, which account for $2.7 billion annually in Colorado exports. I also worked with my colleagues across the aisle to secure millions of dollars in infrastructure grants for our state, fulfilling my promise to support efforts to improve and rebuild our state’s infrastructure, including stretches of Interstate 70 and the Vail Pass.

After coming up with the idea to relocate the Bureau of Land Management’s headquarters to Colorado in 2016, I worked with the Trump administration to make this a reality. As a result, the Bureau of Land Management’s headquarters is now in Grand Junction, much closer to the people it serves and the land it protects. Additionally, given Colorado’s status as a leader in the field of aerospace, I worked closely with the Trump administration to ensure that Colorado would serve as the home of the new Space Command.

One of my landmark pieces of legislation was the American Competitiveness and Innovation Act, a piece of legislation that overhauls our nation’s science programs and benefits several science labs headquartered in Colorado. I’ve fought to ensure that our science agencies remain well-funded so that they can study how to reverse the effects of climate change. In my fight for the environment, I’ve also made conservation a priority. That’s why I passed the Great American Outdoors Act. My Great American Outdoors Act, which was signed into law two months ago and provides permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and fixes our national parks.

I’ve accomplished more than any federal representative from Colorado, and I’m committed to ensuring that Coloradans continue to have a fierce advocate in Washington. These successes of the past six years are just a few examples of the things I’ve accomplished for Colorado and are indicative of the priorities I will have during my second term in the United States Senate.

Sen. Cory Gardner is the Republican incumbent for U.S. Senate.