Opinion | Daryl Bohall: I’ll work hard to serve the community

Daryl Bohall poses for a photo Oct. 1 in Frisco. Bohall is running for the District 3 county commissioner seat.

Photo by Libby Stanford / estanford@summitdaily.com

Occupation: Small-business owner

Years in Summit County: 16

Family: No wife or kids

Civic involvement: First time running for office

My name is Daryl Bohall, and I’m running for the second district county commissioner seat in Summit County in 2020.

I’ve lived in Summit County since December 2003, outside of one calendar year from March 2014 to March 2015. I’ve lived and thrived in a tourist environment nearly my entire life coming from the lakes of Northern Minnesota.

I have no wife, no kids or current girlfriend, and I’m in the process of selling the remainder of my business, meaning that if I’m unfortunate enough to be elected in November, I can dedicate my time and focus 100% on the people of Summit County. If that means 12- to 16-hour days six to seven days a week, I’ll do it. I have already worked long hours for many years here in Summit County when needed.

Currently, I run my own business by owning franchise territory and distribution rights for Mission Foods from south of Summit High School down to Fairplay. I had the whole county originally five years ago but sold part of that off as I grew the sales volume. From 2003-2014, I was a Pepsi sales rep in the county for City Market, Safeway, Walmart and Target.

Civically, I’ve never run for political office before. I quietly watched for years and years, observing locally and nationally before ever letting my political views be openly known. I did that partly because I worked for a large company and didn’t want any political differences to influence any decisions made in my accounts. I wanted it to be merit based.

That’s how I view the county commissioner position, as well, despite having to run with a party affiliation. The job is to do what’s best for the people of Summit County overall, not what’s best for one political party or another, or one political agenda or another.

When it comes to major campaign priorities, I honestly don’t have very many right now or detailed ones. Why? Because of the times we live in right now with COVID-19. I could have a major campaign priority idea that becomes 100% impossible if we have a major COVID spike after Election Day. I’ll give you all a few things I would do as your county commissioner if elected:

With a likely budget shortfall coming, I would scrutinize every opening within county government before agreeing on filling that opening. Example: If we have 10 people doing one job title for the county and one leaves. Can we sufficiently do it with nine and save the county money in these times? If we really need 10, that’s OK.

I personally would do a second job for the county if it could be done. Example: A courier to get documents around the county from location to location. I was asked about this position before by someone. I’d do it as part of my county commissioner role if the position came open, and we needed to save the dollars to use elsewhere because of budget concerns.

I personally haven’t seen an acknowledgment of conservative values or ideas much from recent commissioner boards. I would like to be a source of input for those. Whether you have 5% conservative values and ideas or 95%, I personally think those opinions should be heard and considered, if possible, in some decisions made.

Doing everything I can to make sure Summit County government runs as efficiently as possible and works as quickly as possible for the residents here on a daily basis.

The hard work I’ve put in here in Summit County for the past 16 or so years has already led to you rewarding me with a great life and opportunity to live in one of the most beautiful places on earth. Many of you didn’t even know that, but I truly thank you for that. In a way, I’ve already served you without being an elected official. I would like to return that favor and would be honored to serve in an official capacity as your next District 2 Summit County commissioner with your vote this fall.

Daryl Bohall is the Republican candidate for Summit County commissioner in District 2.