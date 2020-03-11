Opinion | Dennis Kuhn: I will work to keep sense of community in Breckenridge

Dennis Kuhn

Occupation: Owner of a private property-management company

Years in Summit County: 43

Family: Father of three sons

Civic involvement: Breckenridge Open Space Advisory Commission, eight years; Breckenridge Open Space Advisory Commission chairman, four years; also participated in many rail building projects and town of Breckenridge cleanup days.

My reason for wanting to serve on the Breckenridge Town Council is to work on maintaining our small town sense of community and its livability as we continue to grow, and to give back to the town we call home.

As we start this new decade, it will take all of us working together to ensure that while Breckenridge moves along a path of progress, we protect what is special and unique about the character of our community. Which is the very reason we all continue to live here.

The issues that speak directly to me are:

Smart growth and responsible development

Attainable workforce housing

Affordable solutions for child care

Prioritizing mental health

Preserving our historic character and our open space and trails.

My areas of expertise include finding common ground when negotiating and looking for long-term solutions that will stand the test of time. My work experience includes being a ski patroller, assistant ski patrol director and risk manager for mountain operations. I have also been a home builder and project manager, and I currently own a small private property-management company.

For fun, I am an amateur mountain bike racer, cross-country racer, fat bike rider and novice at-home Friday night pizza maker. I also participate in the Breck Ascent Series.

My goal is to continue to create community through connection and a shared vision of preserving the best of the past while making strong decisions for our future.

Maintain small-town character

We are a discovered international destination that must continue to have the feel and character of a small town.

Manage growth and congestion

The feeling of many locals is we are bursting at the seams. We should use our Destination Management Plan to manage the flow of visitors and reduce congestion while supporting the needs of our local businesses.

Workforce housing

We need to find the right balance between short-term rentals and the need for housing our workforce.

Dennis Kuhn is one of nine candidates for four open seats on Breckenridge Town Council.