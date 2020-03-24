Opinion | Greg Hess: Working to keep Frisco unique

Greg Hess

Courtesy photo

Occupation: Custom homebuilder

Years in Summit County: 29

Family: Wife, Susie; son Max, 20; daughter Lily, 16.

Civic involvement: Summit Youth Baseball and Softball former board member, Summit Extreme Baseball former board member, Summit Tigers American Legion Baseball past president, town of Silverthorne Police Department Citizens Advisory Committee, former 4-H youth instructor, Fifth Judicial District volunteer mediator.

I have been working in the town of Frisco for the past 28 years. I have built numerous homes and commercial buildings in Frisco and on Main Street. I have seen Frisco develop into a very unique family mountain town. I would very much like to be a part of keeping that uniqueness at the forefront of Frisco’s image. Frisco Town Council seemed to be the best choice.

My background in running my own construction company will lend itself well in dealing with the tough decisions associated with being a Frisco Town Council member.

Symbiotic relationship

My main priority would be to create a symbiotic relationship with the local businesses in town, both along Main Street and Summit Boulevard. They are the economic force behind the town. Their success is vital to maintaining a financially secure and vibrant town.

Long-term housing

While affordable housing remains a hot topic, long-term rental housing has taken a back seat. There is a huge need for housing for those who work in all of the local businesses. The seasonal support staff that keeps all the local businesses alive. It is even more important now, with so many of our long-term housing options making the move toward short-term rentals. Focus on more, affordable long-term rental units in Frisco is a big priority.

Parking

Another issue facing the town, particularly Main Street, is parking. Parking in and around Main Street is very limited. Creating more on-street parking, limiting parking to three hours in and around Main Street, utilizing the Frisco Transfer Center parking lot, finding other options for snow storage or maybe even a town trolley system to help spread the parking throughout the entire town. Figuring out a way to get the commuters to Copper Mountain Resort to utilize the Frisco Transfer Center instead of parking near Main Street for the day would also help.

Greg Hess is one of five candidates for three open seats on Frisco Town Council.