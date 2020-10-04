Opinion | Kim McGahey: A common-sense, conservative voice for the Western Slope

Kim McGahey is the Republican candidate for Colorado House District 61.

Photo from Kim McGahey

Occupation: Real estate broker

Years in Summit County: 42

Family: Married 37 years

Civic involvement: Breckenridge Elementary School PTA president, Summit School District RE-1 school board member, Breckenridge Men’s Soccer Club founder, High Country Youth Soccer founder, Summit Association of Realtors Ethics Committee member, CHSAA soccer referee, Summit County Republican Party recent chairman, Rocky Mountain Bible Church usher

I’m Kim McGahey, and I’m a candidate for House District 61 in the Colorado state Legislature.

Our Founding Fathers gave us remarkable gifts of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Yet now, Gov. Jared Polis has taken a lot of that liberty away from us with his unnecessary, and likely unconstitutional, “emergency powers.” And there has not been one peep from the Democratic-run state Legislature or from my liberal opponent to halt this unauthorized and un-American power grab.

Meanwhile, the Democratic state Legislature, Denver mayor and Colorado governor have stood idly by as violent rioters have overrun the streets of Denver and make that city unsafe for its law-abiding citizens.

This mayhem could be coming to a ski town or a ranch town near you sooner than you think. When U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner was in Silverthorne this summer at our annual picnic, we were greeted upon exiting the ranch by protestors wrapped in antifa flags giving the finger to 70-year-old women and calling them f—— b——. If that’s the violent future you want for the Western Slope of Colorado and House District 61, then vote for my opponent to maintain that out-of-control status quo. But if you want law and order, safety for the general public and individual liberty for all House District 61 citizens, then vote for me.

I believe in the movement to defend (not defund) police. I believe in the passage of Proposition 115 to protect unborn babies of all colors. I believe in the constitutional integrity of the Electoral Collage as created by the genius of James Madison and the defeat of the national popular vote as passed into law by the current Colorado state Legislature. I believe in the immediate reopening of the Colorado economy erasing the Democrat’s coronaphobia fearmongering. We must protect the most vulnerable 3% of our population while allowing the unaffected 97% to go back to work, back to school and back to church.

Colorado is a pretty state, but it’s pretty screwed up politically right now. I’ll be a conservative, common-sense voice for the Western Slope and an independent problem solver stemming the tide of a liberal takeover of our individual First Amendment rights. I can’t be bought, bribed or brow beaten into submission by the powers that be in the state Legislature, the Republican Party or any special-interest lobbies.

The existing Democratic Party platform for the state of Colorado is centered in Denver and consists of: raising taxes, open borders, riots in the streets, defunding police. taking away our guns, killing unborn babies, weakening the economy with lockdowns, financing illegal aliens, central planning control of health care, suppressing free speech that disagrees with them and implementing socialism.

For more Head to SummitDaily.com/election for information about voter registration, candidates, election results and more.

My opponent has spent the past two years meekly accepting this platform without any objection in order to placate her party bosses and union special-interest groups. The people of House District 61 can no longer trust her to do what’s best for the Western Slope. It’s time for her to step aside and let we the people, not we the party, govern Colorado.

I will make three campaign promises today: I will always tell the truth, I will always vote for the best interests of we the people of House District 61, and I will have self-imposed term limits and only serve two terms in office.

I don’t want to be a politician. I want to be a servant to the people of House District 61. Thank you for giving me that opportunity.

Kim McGahey is the Republican candidate for Colorado House District 61.