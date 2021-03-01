Opinion | Kim McGahey: The public health crisis is over

It’s time for Summit County to get over itself and lift the restrictions.

The public health crisis is long gone, and what remains is a liberal Democratic government at the local, county and state levels that keeps using over-extended emergency powers to continually move the goalposts down the field.

Widespread misinformation and overstated danger have left the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration and World Health Organization with serious credibility issues. Add the one-size-fits-all approach of Gov. Jared Polis and the Summit County commissioners, and people are frozen in place with no personal responsibility allowed to guide their way.

The Summit County Board of Health pretends that we are back in time a year ago with uncertain science and government intervention in our daily lives that was thought to be necessary to flatten the curve. But now, we have a year’s worth of data from many states with Republican governors — like Florida, Georgia and South Dakota — confirming that an open society is not the superspreader health officials thought it would be. Meanwhile, we are seeing states with Democratic governors — like California, New York and Illinois — with the worst economic problems.

Yet Summit County and Colorado lag behind in their thinking by allowing the rainbow of repression, now in level yellow, to dominate their short-sighted public policy decisions. Anyone who reads the level yellow description knows it sounds like Orwellian bureaucratic doublespeak with no understandable parameters and only subjective numerical gibberish enabling state and county officials to manipulate our population and tank our businesses.

The state dial system incorrectly dwells on COVID-19 cases and ignores high rates of survivability for people under 65. Also ignored are dangerous side effects of restrictions — like suicide, depression, drug overdoses, domestic violence and numerous psychological neurosis from social isolation — that are hurting our friends and neighbors.

Certainly, our most at-risk individuals, people over 65 with comorbidities, should be encouraged to take all necessary health precautions on their own. They should not be forced to comply with government mandates. Nor should the rest of the healthy population under 65 be coerced into compliance with arbitrary state and county restrictions.

Locals should be allowed to raise their families and run their businesses without the government boot on their throats. Instead, Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue condescendingly says, “I feel like our community deserves a reward …” as if she’s throwing our hard-working locals a bone for obeying state authority.

We don’t need any bones from our government servants. What we need is businesses open 100% and to drop the mask mandate in Breckenridge that is driving our customers toward other less-restrictive resorts. Lift the local pain and suffering hiding behind the masks, and let us live the dream that is Summit County.

Visitors I speak with on the ski lifts and on Main Street ask what’s wrong with Summit County, especially Breckenridge. The tourists aren’t coming into shops, restaurants and bars due to the threats from local government mask mandates, and they aren’t coming back as vacationers or investors. All the top-down negativity is very unwelcoming and unappealing to our guests.The golden goose is on the chopping block! Please email Mayor Eric Cuomo, er Mamula, at mayor@townofbreckenridge.com and let him know how you feel about the mask mercenaries patrolling Main Street.

Advisory groups like the U.S. Election Integrity Project are available to help local business owners organize against draconian government mandates. Other Colorado communities have been successful in removing some of their restrictions. Those towns and counties have Republican mayors and county commissioners who are eager to help their local businesses thrive.

Scientific research and anecdotal evidence in many states shows that lockdowns don’t work and mask mandates don’t work . But people do work! So let us get back to work and back to school full time and leave this politicized manipulation behind us.

Kim McGahey’s column “Conservative Common Sense” publishes Tuesdays in the Summit Daily News. McGahey is a real estate broker, tea party activist and Republican candidate. He has lived in Breckenridge since 1978. Contact him at kimmcgahey@gmail.com .