Opinion | Knopf: To hell in a hand basket

The Mueller investigation is not the end; it is the beginning. And that’s what the president is so afraid of. He knows. He said, “This is the end of my presidency. I’m f****d.”

And he is. That’s why he’s stonewalling. That’s why he’s trying to invoke executive privilege to keep former White House counsel Don McGahn from testifying. Whoops, he can’t do that because he already let McGahn testify to Mueller investigators for 30 hours.

Does the president have any control over McGahn who is now a private citizen? Some say no.

Trump says his administration will continue to refuse all subpoenas because Democrats “aren’t like impartial people. The Democrats are trying to win 2020.” “Compliance with congressional subpoena is not optional,” says U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

For the record, the Mueller report revealed 10 times the president tried to obstruct justice. Mueller demurred to indict the president and passed that duty to Congress. Congress is doing its job. The president and his supporters are lying. Trump claims the Mueller report found “no collusion, no obstruction.” That’s one of 10,000 lies the president told.

For the record, the Mueller team concluded Russia interfered with the 2016 election. The Washington Post reported, “Mueller also secured indictments against 34 people, including six members of the Trump campaign in both financial and election-related cases, with charges ranging from conspiracy to obstruction to making false statements to witness tampering. Everyone within U.S. jurisdiction who was indicted by Mueller has been found guilty or has pleaded guilty except for Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone, who is awaiting trial.”

Trump claims Mueller “checked my taxes, checked my financials, which are great by the way. You know they’re great. All you have to do is look at the records. They’re all over the place.”

Not true. The problem is the records are NOT public. Trump promised to disclose his taxes, but he didn’t. Now Congress is asking for six years of tax returns, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is not complying with the congressional subpoena. For the record, Trump’s taxes are not mentioned in the Mueller Report, at least what we can see of it.

Attorney General Bill Barr flat out lied to Congress. He is sworn to uphold the laws of the United States. Barr, a perennial Republican lackey, said he didn’t know what Special Counsel Bob Mueller thought of the AG’s four-page summary. Go to our digital edition of this column, to find a link to Mueller’s letter.

Mueller said on March 27 that his investigators provided executive summaries ready for public release. Mueller stated Barr’s summary “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this Office’s work and conclusions.” Mueller further blamed Barr for “public confusion regarding critical aspects of the result of our investigation.”

Colorado Democratic Senate hopeful Mike Johnston, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senators and presidential hopefuls Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillbrand and Amy Klobuchar are among a growing list of those demanding Barr’s resignation. Bennet blasted Barr for “the fact that he’s lying to Congress and unwilling to go to the House to have a hearing.”

Of course it doesn’t help that Fox News is repeating Trump lies, “no obstruction,” and keeps insisting the Democrats should apologize!

Did you notice the Trump family is suing Deutsche Bank to stop a congressional subpoena?

Trump claims Congress wants “to know about every deal I’ve ever done.” Nope, they are just trying to follow up on the Mueller investigation. They are following the money. If Trump’s deals are so clean and transparent, what is the problem? Afraid we might find the truth? What about those tax returns that you promised when you got elected? Tax records every other sitting president of recent memory has turned over.

It’s scary to watch 43% of our country swear unflinching loyalty to this president. He lies more than any other president in recorded history (61 lies in one speech on April 27).

He bullies frenemies. He is viewed as accomplished only by his base.

The only way he wins again is if you stay home, let your friends stay home or waste a vote on a third party candidate who cannot possibly defeat him. You know what I say, Vote for the Trout!

If you want a more entertaining take on this, check out Randy Rainbow (find the link on our digital edition.) See our online version of this column for links to source material. Susan Knopf is a Summit County resident, and a regular contributor to the Summit Daily.