Opinion | Liddick: The clowns at the Kavanaugh hearing

The circus came to Washington D.C last week. It was only a one-ring performance, but it featured more clowns than one could count and enough blubbering children to try the patience of a saint.

Yes, it was hearing time in the Senate Judiciary Committee, as the so-called greatest deliberative body on Earth weighed the merits of Brett Kavanaugh, the latest nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court. And it was, not to put too fine a point on it, so colossal an embarrassment that every Democrat senator on the committee ought to offer the nation its money back. If they can figure out a way to keep Nancy Pelosi from snatching those "crumbs" right up, that is …

From the beginning there was a deliberate campaign of chaos and misrepresentation from the left side of the aisle. Before Sen. Grassley, the chairperson, could speak, there was a cacophony of caterwauling for immediate adjournment because Democrats had been given insufficient documents on which to make judgement. And they were given too many to read in the time available.

"Waiter, this food is nauseating. And the portions are far too small."

But as the chairperson pointed out several times, more documents were presented to the committee about judge Kavanaugh than were provided for the previous five justices combined. And the Republican committee staffers had little trouble getting through them. Although they did have to work a few more hours than usual. Unmollified, Democrats continued to grouse, led by Sens. Booker, Klobuchar and Harris.

Protesters supplied colorful counterpoints to the dry business of complaining. Organized by the "Center for Popular Democracy Action" and other groups of the "shut up and do what we say" left, adult delinquents leapt to their feet at intervals to interrupt the committee's proceedings with howls of derision, curses and loopy chants involving judge Kavanaugh kicking the front door down and murdering us all in our beds. Seventy were arrested the first day and 200 over four.

The Jacobin mob continued in full howl on Wednesday, as Democrat Senators and never-Trumpers continued to try to prove judge Kavanaugh unsuitable. What they did instead was to show themselves embarrassingly inept. When pressed to offer hints about how he would rule on a case involving a future subpoena of the president, the judge reminded Sen. Ben Sasse both that the insistence violated longstanding protocol about hypotheticals, and that the senator's reading of a draft email in which he made a comment on the question was quite incorrect as to conclusion. He then explained why.

There were similar corrections of mischaracterizations by Senators Blumenthal and Coons, who was also reminded about protocols involving specific responses to hypothetical questions — in place since Ruth Bader Ginsberg was the nominee.

The high point of senatorial foolishness came on Thursday, with New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker's "Spartacus moment," in which he attempted to portray himself as a hero endangering his senatorial career by releasing a document which he had previously obtained permission to release. Both judge Kavanagh and chairman Grassley were too polite to remind him of this, but the former did then offer the senator a rather precise dissection of the document — drafted in the wake of the 9/11 attacks and specifically about airport screening procedures. He noted that he and his colleagues were arguing over "the interim question of what to do before a truly effective and comprehensive race-neutral system is developed and implemented" for screening, and pointed out that in the memo he said he generally favored "race-neutral security measures." Sen. Booker betrayed no inkling that he had just been schooled by his intended victim.

Indeed, the whole sorry spectacle served only to remind those who might have had doubt that there is no depth to which Democrat politicians, particularly those blinded by presidential delusions, will not stoop. In their rage against the president who nominated Kavanaugh, and their frustration at being unable to halt the process — in part due to changes they wrought when they thought their permanent ascendancy was at hand – they raised querulous objections and irrelevancies to divert attention from their impotence and their increasingly desperate struggle to hang onto power. In their extremity, they connived with the media to spread half-truths and with the mob to create chaos, all in service to their lust for the power they have lost and their white-hot hatred for the man who beat their anointed one.

It's not a good look — not for them, nor for the country.

Morgan Liddick writes a weekly column for the Summit Daily News.