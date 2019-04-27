Opinion | Littwin: Facing the possibility of a measles outbreak, the governor wants more data

If you’re among the overwhelming majority of Coloradans who believe in medical science, you know that the loud backlash to the oh-so-moderate immunization bill making its way through the legislature is, to use the scientific term, nuts.

And yet, there is a problem with the bill — a considerable problem.

But the problem is not that it’s taking away anyone’s right to get medical advice from the dark fringes of the Internet — because it doesn’t do that at all. The problem — given that we are dead last in the country in the rate of kindergartners being vaccinated for measles, mumps and rubella — is that the bill is not nearly as tough as it could be. Or should be. And now the compromise bill seems to be in trouble, too.

Don’t blame the legislature for any of this. Blame the governor, who had already shot down the original key provision of the bill, which was to eliminate the personal-belief exemption as a rationale for not getting your kids vaccinated, as Washington state is in the process of doing and which California and Vermont had done a few years ago. And he is now apparently ready to gut the compromise version of the bill, which its supporters, in their talks with the governor, assumed he would sign.

