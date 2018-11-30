Opinion | Littwin: Senate Republicans stand up to Trump while Gardner continues to stand down
November 30, 2018
This just in: The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate actually stood up to Donald Trump on America's role in the catastrophic, Saudi-led fighting in Yemen.
Yes, I'm shocked, too. Yes, it was a preliminary vote that could lead nowhere. Yes, the vote happened only because certain senators felt that Trump had lied to them (just the way, you know, he has lied to everyone else).
But still.
In a 63-37 vote, 14 Republicans stood with 49 Democrats to pass a resolution that could force Trump to end assistance to the Saudi-based coalition fighting in Yemen. Many tens of thousands have died in the fight. Millions are said to be starving. According to the charity Save the Children, 85,000 children under the age of 5 have already died from starvation.
Read the full column at Colorado Independent.
Trending In: Opinion
- Summit Daily letters: Gridlock a reminder of car pollution
- Summit Daily letters: A demand for dementia action
- Opinion | Young: Enlistments for one man’s amusement
- Opinion | Knopf: Faced with dire climate change report, Trump says, ‘I don’t believe it’
- Ask Eartha: Insulation a solution for ice dams (column)
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.