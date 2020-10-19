Opinion | Morgan Liddick: A conservative’s guide to your ballot

Early voting has begun in Colorado so go do it, everyone. As a helpful hint, following are a few considerations when one is face-to-face with the ballot.

For U.S. Senate, Sen. Cory Gardner. This is a close call personally because John Hickenlooper is a likable guy. I suspect that in an earlier time, he might even have been a Blue Dog Democrat. But these are not those times. Electing Gov. H will take Chuck Schumer one step closer to being Senate majority leader, and that is a step poisonous to Colorado and to the nation. It must not happen.

Gardner has done good things for his constituents. He has been active in office, introducing and managing passage of more legislation in his six years than the rest of Colorado’s delegation combined. This includes the Great American Outdoors Act to permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund addressing state and national park maintenance backlog projects and the Arkansas Valley Water Project, authorized in 1963 but unfunded until Gardner stepped up. He also secured the relocation of the Bureau of Land Management headquarters to Grand Junction and helped put Colorado Springs in position to host the new Space Command Force. These are all things that focus attention on, and bring resources to, Colorado.

The campaign against Gardner is another reason to vote for him. It consists mostly of untruth and fearmongering — the usual tactics of the left — accusing him, for example of “voting nine times to deny coverage for preexisting conditions.” This is flimflam. Gardner has voted against the unaffordable care act, yes. But said act was a failed effort to usher in single-payer health care by the back door, which, despite assurances, allowed me to keep neither my plan nor my doctor. And I’m still waiting for my promised $2,000 annually in savings. So I’ll suggest that Gardner’s 117-word bill might be preferable on preexisting conditions to the Democrats’ 900-page word cloud of obscurity.

On local races, Dr. Charlie Winn seems preferable to Rep. Joe Neguse, who wants to “restore faith in Congress” but seems to want to cling to his seat by mischaracterizing his opponent and the Republican Party. Winn explains that Republicans emphasize individual liberty as opposed to state power; a contrast we would all do well to remember.

Another person who shares these values is Kim McGahey, running for Colorado House of Representatives in District 61. McGahey believes in parental choice in education, fiscal prudence in government and limited terms for elected officials. He understands that public resources belong to the public, a rare view at a time when many of those we hire temporarily to mind the store seem to believe they own the place. McGahey is not one of them and that makes him valuable.

Speaking of resources, there’s Amendment B, which repeals the Gallagher Amendment limitation on residential property taxes. The chief argument for repeal seems to be some form of “businesses are taxed more than private residences,” which ignores the fact that homes do not make income and the history of rapid and seemingly unlimited property tax increases that precipitated Gallagher in 1982. Remove the measure and property owners will face that rapid rise again, fueled by an insatiable demand for services and goods in a growing number of Coloradans who do not own property and don’t understand the connection between rising taxes and rising rents. Vote “no” on this nonsense.

For real foolishness, look no further than Proposition 113, the national popular vote compact. Like many other efforts by the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, this measure is designed to remove another Republican protection for minority rights and opinions, pushing the country further toward unitary democracy. It sounds good but means practically that the most populous states of the union can effectively dictate to the rest. If you want Colorado to be ruled from Sacramento, Albany, Trenton and Springfield instead of Denver, 113 is for you. If you prefer that the republic’s laws and governance take the colorful state’s differences and viewpoints into account, 113 is anathema. As for the whole democracy thing, remember Madison’s admonition: “Democracies have been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property and in general have been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths.”

Fair warning. Just say “no.”

