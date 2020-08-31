Opinion | Morgan Liddick: GOP presents forward-looking proposals for a bright future

We’ve now seen the Republican convention: A celebration of America, which the president’s party sees as a good and blessed place. Not without its flaws certainly; the nation is a creation of humans, prone to human weaknesses. But throughout its history, it has striven to be better, eliminating the existential threats of chattel slavery, Nazism, Soviet communism and providing prosperity and freedom to more people than ever before in mankind’s history.

There were speeches by the political class but, more importantly, many addresses by common Americans from a Maine fisherman to a policeman to a dairy farmer. All had messages of appreciation for the opportunities their country offered and for the president’s efforts to reign in the excesses of centralized government. The contrast with the Democrats’ 30-second “Trump is horrible and so is America” attack spots couldn’t be clearer. And yes, the latter were deliberately chosen for their negativity. There were auditions.

Republicans didn’t develop a new 2020 party platform, but that didn’t mean they lacked one, as some have snarked. Instead, they voted to readopt their 2016 platform, which wasn’t bad. To remind, it stated that Republicans believe America is an exceptional nation; that all are created equal with God-given unalienable rights to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness; that America should be strong, secure and prosperous with a government that is smaller and without ever-increasing regimentation of life by unelected bureaucrats and professional politicians. It also recognizes the primacy of individual liberty and consequent need for government restraint and accountability.

This is in stark contrast to the Democrats’ obsession with the dark evil of their America, shot through with racism, poverty, hopelessness, despair and the deadly virus Trump unleashed upon an unsuspecting population. Their America is so vile, so viciously corrupt that no one can survive save through the heroic action of government — guided of course by the vanguard of the masses. Compare the two and decide which strikes you as an “alternate reality,” to quote the Biden campaign.

We know the Democrats’ agenda: destroy the bad, orange man in the White House and everyone associated with him. Punish anyone who even thought about supporting him, because in this country, there can only be one way of thinking. Anyone with a different opinion should be harassed or worse, following the advice of Democrat Maxine Waters. They have been perfectly clear about what they want to do, and their partners are doing it right now.

President Donald Trump has been clear as well: He sketched out his agenda in his acceptance speech. It’s also available in writing for those having difficulty with his elliptical speaking style. It calls for the creation of 10 million new jobs in 10 months and 1 million new small businesses. An expansion of existing “opportunity zones” for small businesses in underserved neighborhoods will be part of this as will enactment of fair trade deals to protect American businesses and jobs, and increasing focus on repatriating jobs from China — particularly in strategic industries: medicines, medical equipment and electronics.

Economic expansion will be aided by development of a COVID-19 vaccine and continuing public health actions to keep the virus in check, including replenishment of national stockpiles of critical medical equipment against future occurrences of COVID-19 and similar diseases.

Health care proposals include plans to reduce drug prices through negotiations with drug companies, ending “surprise” billing of undisclosed medical costs and working to further improve the Veterans Affairs medical care system.

Elements of the Trump agenda involve strengthening the rule of law: appointing conservative judges who will follow the Constitution instead of fashion; fully funding, hiring and training more law enforcement officers; and investigation of groups now perpetrating violence in American cities. It proposes to end illegal immigration, to dismantle human trafficking networks and for mandatory deportation of violent, noncitizen gang members.

There are calls to improve educational systems and provide universal school choice, to improve or create communications and physical infrastructure, to send Americans to the moon and to Mars, to further strengthen national security and much, much more.

It’s a positive and forward-looking set of proposals for a bright future, designed to rebuild an America of which Americans can be justly proud. It contrasts vividly with the Democrats’ dark vision of a sinful nation lacking hope, which must be scourged before anything good can happen.

Clearly understanding that while politicians’ speeches are usually smoke, their stated vision often presages their actions. This November, we should choose light.

Morgan Liddick’s column “On Your Right” publishes Tuesdays in the Summit Daily News. Liddick spent 27 years working for the U.S. Foreign Service, primarily living abroad. He also spent 12 years teaching U.S. history and Western civilization at community colleges in Colorado and Texas. He lived in Summit County as recently as 2015. Contact him at mcliddick@hotmail.com.