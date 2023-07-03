Opinion | Paul Olson: How’s your pursuit of happiness going?

In a July 3, 1776, letter to his wife Abigail, John Adams wrote, “The second day of July, 1776, will be the most memorable epoch in the history of America.” July 2 was the date that a resolution to dissolve all ties with Great Britain was approved by delegates of 12 of the 13 colonies. For some reason the celebratory spirit fell instead upon July 4 when about 200 copies of the Declaration of Independence were printed.

The single handwritten parchment copy of the Declaration of Independence was not signed by delegates until the Aug. 2, with 49 delegates signing that day and seven more during the following months. Two centuries later, most of us have little interest in the Declaration’s list of 27 indictments against King George III that justify the 13 colonies opting for independence. However, we hold dear the beginning where it says that governments are instituted to secure the unalienable rights of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” The British Crown was not doing its job in securing those important rights so the colonists decided to go it alone.

Our nation’s founders envisioned a limited government that would protect our rights and property. This would allow us to pursue happiness in whatever way we thought best for ourselves. George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, who rode horses and read by candle light, could never have imagined our complicated world where government has taken on countless functions that most of us take for granted. However, on a day-to-day basis, most of us do not give the government much thought. We create our own happiness through work, play, friends and family. We don’t think of the government as a source of happiness but only as an irritant when our taxes go up, the buses don’t run on time or there are too many potholes.

Much of the political division in America has to do with differences of opinion about the role of government. A 2020 Gallup poll found that 56% of Americans think the government should do more to solve the nation’s problems. The divide between political parties is startling with 83% of Democrats wanting more government involvement versus only 22% of Republicans. In an intriguing twist, Republicans don’t want government to do more with conventional spending programs but they do want our representatives to intervene by promoting traditional values. Seventy-four percent of Republicans want the government to promote traditional values, but just 29% of Democrats want public officials to be doing this.

By wanting the government to do more than it can and should do, we are not living up to the spirit of 1776. Democrats tend to be the party that calls for new government programs and spending at a time when we have large budget deficits and a $31 trillion debt. The resulting battles in Congress and statehouses distract our representatives from carefully managing the programs we already have. And we have Republicans pushing for the government to promote traditional values when it isn’t the government’s role to promote anything. When politicians try to legislate their vision of correct thinking or behavior, we are going to lose some of the freedom we are celebrating on the Fourth of July.

In 1776, we had a common foe in King George III. Today, our nation has plenty of foes and challenges which should unite us such as poverty, the environment, education and drug addiction. We only need to put our egos aside and have a civil conversation for the common good. We have a choice to tackle problems privately through companies, nonprofits and individually, or with public funds if we can reach some agreement on our priorities. Summit County has many nonprofit organizations that need your help if you want to pursue your happiness through altruism.

The Fourth of July is the perfect holiday for moving people toward more unity in our nation. There will be a diverse mix of people from many cities and states coming together to enjoy Summit County’s parades and fireworks. Each of these people has chosen a different path in pursuing happiness, yet we can all take pride in being Americans and be thankful for the opportunities made possible by some forward-thinking patriots living over two centuries ago. For some extra inspiration on America’s birthday, come to the Blue River Plaza in Breckenridge at noon on July 4th to hear longtime local C.J. Mueller, posing as George Washington, read the Declaration of Independence.

